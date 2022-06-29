LawCall
Nurses stage protest in front of Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Allegations of unfair working conditions are being hurled against the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Nurses have staged what they call a ‘call to action; protest during their breaks in front of the VA. The allegations range from an unsafe work environment to working too many double shifts, a load nurses say could potentially lead to medical mistakes.

“What’s this about? Patient care! What’s this about? Patient care!” Akeba Vester-Bell and a fellow nurse chanted on June 29.

Akeba Vester-Bell tells a troubling story about what’s allegedly going inside the mammoth VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

“A lot of our nurses are being mandated to work 12 to 16 hours. That causes a domino effect where it’s unsafe,” said Vester-Bell.

The nurses are staging what they term their ‘call to action’ during break times. Close to lunch hour, it was only Vester-Bell and a fellow nurse, but earlier in the day on July 29, the protest crowd was larger and more vocal.

“We’re advocating for the veterans. We’re advocating for safe staffing,” said another VA nurse.

“We have spoke with management consistently over the years. Unfortunately, those things haven’t changed,” said Vester-Bell.

To drive home the very point Vester-Bell was trying to make, she says some 50 nurses have resigned in a year’s time; some flat out went home for good while others found other nursing jobs.

“I’m saying that because they keep saying it’s a nursing shortage. For the VA we do have a staffing shortage but it’s not a nursing shortage,” she said.

The VA responded and it says in part: ‘Patient safety is our highest priority at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and concerns about patient safety are concerns we do not take lightly. We have multiple forums and avenues of reporting concerns of patient safety and our labor partners are also invited to to meet with the Associate Director for Nursing and Patient Care Services and Medical Center Director on a frequent basis.’

So far, there’s been no breakthrough, more roadside protests to come in front of the VA.

Akeba Vester-Bell says she is not aware of any patients who have been denied medical care because of what’s going on but there have been delayed medical treatments with some patients as a result of the shortage.

