Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song

Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song
Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song(WBRC)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you having a bad day? Need a pick me up? Then you’ll want to listen to Anthony Smith, who works for Birmingham Parks and Rec, but has the gift of singing. I promise you will come away with your spirit lifted and maybe come away with a more positive perspective on life.

Anthony grew up, one of 12 children in Pratt City. He played football for Alabama A&M and got his master’s degree at Alcorn St. But what he enjoys most is bringing joy to people, especially through his gift of singing. But never did he anticipate the positive impact he would have until the pandemic hit and people were home missing out on normal celebrations like birthdays. Here’s an ordinary man doing extraordinary things by simply being himself.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

