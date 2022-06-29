Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you having a bad day? Need a pick me up? Then you’ll want to listen to Anthony Smith, who works for Birmingham Parks and Rec, but has the gift of singing. I promise you will come away with your spirit lifted and maybe come away with a more positive perspective on life.

Anthony grew up, one of 12 children in Pratt City. He played football for Alabama A&M and got his master’s degree at Alcorn St. But what he enjoys most is bringing joy to people, especially through his gift of singing. But never did he anticipate the positive impact he would have until the pandemic hit and people were home missing out on normal celebrations like birthdays. Here’s an ordinary man doing extraordinary things by simply being himself.

