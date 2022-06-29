LawCall
Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris dies

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has died, according to Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

Harris died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family, according to Manning.

Harris, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, served as the county’s coroner since January 1999. He also previously served as a paramedic supervisor with East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. They are asking for privacy during this time.

