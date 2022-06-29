JCDH opens new COVID testing site as cases climb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County has a new, free COVID testing site.

The health department opened the new downtown location Tuesday morning.

Cases of COVID have been climbing steadily in Jefferson County over the past few weeks, so the health department decided to open a mass COVID testing site hoping to help slow the spread.

The COVID-19 testing site is located on the corner of 18th Street and 1st Avenue North in Birmingham.

Rapid testing is now available at the site Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you can get your results back in less than an hour.

Traffic was pretty slow at the site Tuesday, so our reporter Chasity Maxie decided to get a COVID test to see how the process works and to see how fast she could get her results.

About 15 minutes later she got a text saying her results were ready, and thankfully, the test was negative.

“The resources that we used to have in the community were no longer there, but there’s other funding mechanisms that the health department has been able to obtain through the federal government and we’re using those resources to make sure the costs are covered and there’s no cost transferred over into any of our residents. This COVID testing site is going to be starting now and it’s going to go through the World Games period and even after. So, this is another resource that people can have irrespective of a why you’re coming into the area. It’s there for anybody to use,” said Deputy Health Officer for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. David Hicks.

Again, testing is free, and no I.D., legal status, or medical insurance is required, but it helps if you have a smart phone to speed up the registration process.

Drive-up and walk-ups are welcome.

