A first of its kind: Tomato Day at the Market at Pepper Place this weekend

From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 2, enjoy a tomato-themed farmers market at Pepper Place!
From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 2, enjoy a tomato-themed farmers market at Pepper Place!
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - July 2 will be a first of its kind at the Market at Pepper Place, and it will have you seeing red.

This weekend is the first Tomato Day!

From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 2, enjoy a tomato-themed farmers market at Pepper Place!

There will be nearly 20 local farmers bringing their ripest tomatoes for you to taste! The event features a tomato taste off where you can sample and vote on your favorites. There will be music, raffles, a mural reveal which you can take pictures with and most importantly, a tomato info brochure to take home with you which tells you all about your new tomatoes.

Executive Director of the Market at Pepper Place, Leigh Sloss-Corra said the Fourth of July weekend is the peak tomato time in Alabama! She hopes everyone will bring their friends, pets, family to hang Saturday.

“It makes you feel great about being in Birmingham, you really get the full experience of our whole community,” Sloss-Corra said.

“The tomatoes that are coming out of this state and I’ve eaten tomatoes in every state, there are no better tomatoes in the United States,” Chris Hastings, owner and chef of Hot and Hot Fish Club and Ovenbird, said.

Come hungry, there will be tomato dishes for sale in addition to chef demos.

For more information, click here.

