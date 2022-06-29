First Alert for another round of scattered afternoon storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We saw another round of showers and storms form yesterday in parts of east Alabama. The good news is that if you didn’t see rain yesterday, you have another opportunity this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are near average with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There’s a small chance we could see some patchy fog in spots that received rainfall yesterday. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. A stray shower or two is possible this morning, but I think most of the morning commute should remain rain-free. Bulk of the rain this morning is in parts of Georgia. We have a stalled front across the Southeast that is the focusing mechanism for our storm chances this week. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella and monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App today. We will likely end up with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Forecasting rain chances has been difficult in this weather pattern. Most of our models are a little aggressive showing greater coverage of storms. We’ll hold on to a 50-60% chance for storms today. Greatest coverage will once again remain along and south of I-20/59. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out in storms that barely move. Rainfall rates could add up to around 1-2 inches per hour. If it rains where you live, plan for temperatures to cool from the 80s into the 70s.

Scattered Storm Chances Continue: We will hold on to the same weather pattern for the next couple of days. Rain chances continue to remain around 40-50% Thursday and Friday. Both days will end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Morning hours will end up mostly dry with an isolated shower or storm possible. Temperatures in the lower 70s. The bulk of the rain will likely develop int he afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather isn’t likely, but we can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing strong winds and small hail. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend will not be a washout by any means. In fact, the latest models are hinting at slightly lower chances of rain with a little bit of sunshine mixed in. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this weekend with rain chances remaining at 40-50%. Temperatures could end up in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you plan on attending any Independence Day celebrations, you should monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. The best chance to see rain will be in the 12 PM - 7 PM time frame. Humidity levels will continue to remain high over the weekend. Feels like temperatures will likely trend a little warmer with many of us in the upper 90s.

Independence Day Forecast: The latest weather models are backing off on our rain chances a little as we head into next week. I’m still forecasting widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours for the first half of next week. Monday will end up hot and muggy with highs approaching 90°F. Feels like temperatures will likely climb into the upper 90s to near 100°F. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms. I think most of the rain should be out of here for Monday night fireworks.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch three systems in the Atlantic. We continue to watch the northwestern Gulf of Mexico for a 40% chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the next 2-5 days. Regardless of development, it will likely give parts of Texas some much needed rainfall. We will have to watch this system closely because the track and intensity of this storm could influence our rain chances by this weekend and beyond. We are also watching two tropical waves out in the Atlantic. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is close to becoming a tropical storm as it moves into the eastern Caribbean. It is forecast to strengthen and become a hurricane by the end of the week. It will not have any impact on the United States. It is forecast to strike the Nicaragua coast Friday evening as a Category 1 hurricane. The third system is right behind Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. It continues to have a low chance to develop over the next five days as it approaches the Windward Islands. The next two names on the Atlantic list are Bonnie and Colin. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. We have a long way to go!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.