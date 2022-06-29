LawCall
Chilton Co. Schools superintendent files motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by overpaid employees

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed following alleged overpayment issues.

Griffin and his attorneys say the lawsuit filed against him by overpaid employees should be dismissed.

His attorney argues Griffin’s position as superintendent gives him sovereign immunity from lawsuits.

Both sides have formally agreed that the superintendent would not attempt to go after the money from the employees until this all plays out in court.

A hearing is set for October 4, 2022 in Chilton County on the motion to dismiss.

