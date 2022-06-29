Birmingham budget passes with millions going to city employee salaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has now passed the budget for the next fiscal year. In it, funding for infrastructure improvements and efforts to combat gun violence in the city, but the largest chunk of money will go towards raises for city employees.

Mayor Woodfin called the budget’s passing a “big deal.” He believes this budget balances the needs of the city with the employee’s demand for better compensation.

“This budget is very robust, it invests in both our public safety and our public infrastructure,” said Mayor Woodfin.

This budget introduces the potential for a 5% merit-based raise for all city employees. Merit-based pay increases are determined by start date and performance, so many employees will receive a 10% raise this year alone.

City employees and police officers who have worked for Birmingham for a lengthy period of time will now be eligible for longevity pay.

Still, Mayor Woodfin believes more must be done for city employees in the years ahead.

“Do I want it higher? Yes. Do they deserve for it to be higher? Yes, but that is a process through every fiscal year. We just can’t put it all in one year because we still have to pave streets and fix potholes and sidewalks and lights and invest in other city infrastructure,” said Mayor Woodfin.

The budget will also have close to $20 million directed towards paving, draining and other infrastructure improvements.

For a full look at the budget the mayor proposed and city council passed, you can click here.

