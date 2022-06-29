Big Canoe Creek Kayaking is a family friendly tour in more ways than one

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been telling you ways to beat the heat during the summer and this may be one of the most fun ways to do it.

WBRC is finding central Alabama’s summer hot spots. The latest is Big Canoe Creek Kayaking. These kayaking tours are family friendly in more ways than one.

“We are taking it and running with it,” Lyons Shaffer said.

That’s the motto of 22-year-old Shaffer and his 19-year-old brother Thomas after taking over Big Canoe Creek Kayaking in Springville.

“Every day I get to wake up and go into the woods and relax,” Thomas said.

Helping customers enjoy their three-hour kayak tours is the fun part. The two brothers are quickly learning being a business owner is a 24/7 commitment.

“I’ve learned it’s not easy, it’s a lot, um the scheduling is what takes the longest,” Lyons said.

“Posting on Facebook and running ads for the business,” Thomas added on tasks which take some time.

Thankfully Big Canoe Creek’s crisp waters is an easy sell during the muggy Alabama summers.

The self guided trip takes you through 3.8 miles of nature.

“It’s great for kids,” Lyons said.

The brothers encourage you to look around you as you paddle down stream.

“Me and my brother saw an owl, super cool watching us float down the river, we’ve seen turtles, plenty of fish,” Thomas said.

Back on land, enjoy the family pets, including baby goat CC.

“The animals bring a really cool part to it, the kids love to go play with them and stuff,” Thomas said.

We don’t know where you can find a farm and kayak shop all in one, but the Shaffer’s are doing things their way, and so far: “Overall, it’s been an amazing experience,” Thomas said.

Big Canoe Creek Kayaking will host its first concert of the summer July 9. Tickets are sold here.

