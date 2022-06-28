Two lanes of I-65 NB closed in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 6:24 p.m. has caused lanes to be shutdown on I-65 north bound before exit 280 in Warrior. People are advised to avoid the area and allow extra travel time.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation. We will provide updates as they are made available.

