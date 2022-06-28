Tuscaloosa will see direct link from The World Games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It won’t be long now! The start of the World Games in Birmingham is less than two weeks away, and some of the cities nearby look to welcome visitors attending the games.

West Alabama is ready, but it remains to be seen just what kind of an impact the games will have there, because this is a first for the region.

Only time will tell how The World Games will impact West Alabama, and more specifically Tuscaloosa, a city with a vibrant downtown, one in which millions of dollars were invested to bring it back over the last 10 years.

“People are inquiring, and a lot of the hotels are asking what might this be,” said Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Executive Director Of Sports Stan Adams.

Adams is certain diners and hotels will see the expected spillover affect when tens of thousands of visitors make their way to the games in Birmingham. In one area of the games, Tuscaloosa will have a direct link.

“I know one direct impact is they’re actually having flag football in the World Games, which is one of their events, and they’re going to be playing in the Findley Center in Hoover. Well, they don’t have enough rooms in Birmingham, so they reached out to us, so we’re going to be hosting all their flag football teams, so that is one direct correlation,” said Adams.

Adams is guessing a low economic figure impact on the city of around $200,000 dollars, but it could be lower or much higher. The challenge with coming up with any hard number is the fact that no one has entertained the World Games before in Alabama.

“I don’t think we’ll know until they actually get here, and it’s one of those things, we never hosted this before. The state of Alabama has not hosted this, so we don’t know, which is a good thing, and we’re going to have more information on the back side of things,” he said.

Tuscaloosa has around 4,000 hotel rooms, according to Adams. Adams estimates the majority of those rooms booked will be connected to the games.

Waiting and watching to see what the games will do, and it all gets underway on Thursday, July 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.