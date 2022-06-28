LawCall
Thunder on the Mountain 2022

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022.

Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.

Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show.

The sky show will once again take place over Vulcan Park and Museum.

The presenting sponsors are Hibbett and City Gear, Medical Properties Trust, and UAB Callahan Eye Hospital.

If you can see Vulcan you can see the fireworks, but avoid all of the traffic and watch it here with us on WBRC FOX6 News or on the WBRC News app.

The fireworks show is produced by Pyro Shows of Alabama.

