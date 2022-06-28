LawCall
Pelham PD command staff receive FBI-Trilogy award

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department command staff celebrated a groundbreaking accomplishment.

Each of the men received the prestigious FBI-Trilogy Award. The Pelham Police Department became the first in the state of Alabama to have all of its top leadership successfully complete the FBI’s three Law Enforcement Executive Development Institutes.

The trilogy series consists of the Supervisor Leadership Institute, the Command Leadership Institute, and the Executive Leadership Institute.

We are proud to recognize our entire command staff for a groundbreaking accomplishment. Each of these men are recipients...

Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Monday, June 27, 2022

