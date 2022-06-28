LawCall
Man dies of blunt force trauma in Birmingham

The victim has been identified, but his family has not yet been located.
The victim has been identified, but his family has not yet been located.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old man was found dead of blunt force trauma Monday night in Birmingham.

The victim has been identified, but his family has not yet been located.

The man, who is homeless, was found in the 200 block of 6th Place North around 8:48 p.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating the man’s death.

