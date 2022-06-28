LawCall
Advertisement

“Litter continues to be an issue” ALDOT picks up 51 tons of trash in a single AL county

ALDOT litter cleanup
ALDOT litter cleanup(ALDOT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Between May 2021 and May 2022 the Alabama’s Department of Transportation reports picking up 51 tons of trash off state routes in Tuscaloosa County. That’s the equivalent of 18 dump trucks full.

Equipped with all-terrain vehicles, ALDOT crews gathered litter primarily within metro Tuscaloosa, though they occasionally extended their route to the county line. ALDOT first implemented the group in late 2018 with the sole responsibility of picking up litter.

ALDOT litter cleanup
ALDOT litter cleanup(wbrc)

ALDOT says it spent $7.24 million on litter cleanup throughout the state in fiscal year 2021, money which could be better used to build and maintain roads and bridges.

“Litter continues to be an issue in our beautiful state,” said Wallace McAdory III, West Central Region engineer. “If more people took time to properly dispose of their trash, we wouldn’t have the problem we have today. I urge everyone to please take better care of our community and dispose of their litter properly.”

Alternatives to littering include:

• Dispose of trash properly.

• Never throw anything out of the vehicle window.

• Carry a small trash bag in the vehicle.

• Properly secure loads when hauling loose items.

