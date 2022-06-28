LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away

Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away
Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away(Etheridge Brothers Barbershop)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longstanding community member and business owner Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge died Tuesday according to a Facebook post from his friends and family.

“Today, Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge from the Etheridge Brothers at our East Lake location passed away. June 4, 2022 marked his 61st year as a barber. His consistent worth ethics and his ability to be at work everyday before 4am paved a way for a successful career as a barber. He also treated each customer as if they were the only one and each tip like it was a million dollars. His amazing advice was priceless. He will be missed.”

The Etheridge Brothers Barbershop has been the backdrop for countless community stories. Mr. Joe will be missed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
A missing child has been found and she is safe.
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert cancelled for 12-year-old Jefferson Co. girl
Interstate 65 northbound near the 278 mile-marker
Two lanes of I-65 NB closed in Jefferson County
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Homewood Police officer injured in pursuit
‘It’s a radio call you just don’t ever want to hear’: Homewood Police officer injured following pursuit
Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa will fortify roofs for qualified homeowners
Habitat for Humanity roof program
Habitat for Humanity roof program
Georgia man killed in multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County