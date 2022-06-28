Jim N’ Nicks: Mac and Cheese

Sauce Ingredients:

2 ounces of European butter

2 ounces of flour

1 quart of milk

5 ounces of melting cheese

3.5 ounces of cheddar cheese

3.5 ounces of ground parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of sour cream

3 TSP of Kosher salt

1/3 TSP of white pepper

2 quarts of water

Scallions and barbecue pork for topping

Macaroni and Cheese Ingredients:

4 TSP of Kosher salt

13 ounces of macaroni noodles

8 ounces of cheddar cheese

1 pint of water

Preparing the Sauce:

First, you’re going to make the base of any great sauce – a roux. Start by melting butter in a small pot and whisk in flour.

Make sure the roux is smooth and continue to whisk on low heat for five minutes. The roux should remain pale and not turn golden or dark brown.

While your roux is cooking, bring milk to a boil in a separate pot.

Once boiling, whisk the cooked roux into the milk and return to a boil then turn down to a simmer for five minutes.

Next, add melting cheese to hot sauce and stir thoroughly to melt. You’ll then add the remaining cheeses, sour cream, salt and pepper to the sauce, stirring gently until the cheese is melted and all the ingredients are thoroughly incorporated

Preparing the Macaroni and Cheese:

Bring water to a boil in a large pot over high heat and add in the pasta. Cook for three minutes and then drain.

Once drained, add the macaroni to the cheese sauce and mix thoroughly.

Next, you’ll add the macaroni and cheese to a baking pan and use a spatula to make sure it’s evenly distributed. Top with cheddar cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until the cheese is melted.

Top with barbecue pork, scallions and other desired toppings. Serve and enjoy!

