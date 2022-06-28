LawCall
Illegal commercial dumping on the rise in Birmingham

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about what a local leader calls a growing problem: illegal commercial dumping in Birmingham.

A Birmingham city councilor said he was aware of construction debris being dumped in the Magic City, and they’re not going to let people get away with it.

“You have this real sense of pride of the community in that area, and it is so frustrating,” City Councilor Hunter Williams said.

Williams said construction dumping was on the rise in Birmingham.

“One of the biggest problems that we face is smaller construction companies - whether it be a mom-and-pop company or an individual contractor that’s not paying the dumping fee to take that construction debris to a landfill,” Williams explained.

WBRC was notified of illegal dumping happening in the Roebuck Springs neighborhood.

Williams said the city got a complaint about the site at 501 Gadsden Hwy and code enforcement was looking into the matter, but the city was unable to clear the area immediately, he said because the dumping is on private property.

The property is vacant, but Williams said the owner is still responsible.

Williams said even if the property owner didn’t dump the items, they must secure the property to prevent dumping and remove the junk if it happens.

“If they do not comply, they will be summoned to municipal court,” Williams said.

He says the penalty can be fines, community service or even jail time.

“While it does take a little longer, and that summons period is two to three months, you have to give them in advance of a court date for an adequate amount of time for them to show up... it is something we pursue,” Williams declared.

Williams also said the city believed it was contractors who do not live or work in Birmingham who were using the city as a dumping site.

He said the city was actively tracking the offenders down using “trash cameras” and seeking criminal charges.

