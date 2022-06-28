Homewood Police officer injured following pursuit

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood Police officer was injured during a pursuit Tuesday morning June 28, 2022.

It happened around 9:20 a.m.

Homewood Police tweeted they were going to UAB to give a briefing on the pursuit and the injured officer.

A WBRC photojournalist took video of the area after the pursuit ended off I-59 in the Bessemer area.

We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

Homewood PIO en route to UAB to give briefing on pursuit and injured officer. — Homewood Police Dept (@HomewoodPD) June 28, 2022

