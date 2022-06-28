Homewood Police officer injured following pursuit
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood Police officer was injured during a pursuit Tuesday morning June 28, 2022.
It happened around 9:20 a.m.
Homewood Police tweeted they were going to UAB to give a briefing on the pursuit and the injured officer.
A WBRC photojournalist took video of the area after the pursuit ended off I-59 in the Bessemer area.
We will update this story as soon as we have more information.
