Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa will fortify roofs for qualified homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa does more than just build new houses - it helps repair homes under certain circumstances, too.

The agency is once again offering to help people who need a new roof. Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa wants to help people who qualify to get a fortified roof put on their home. This is a partnership between Habitat, the Alabama Department of Insurance and Strengthen Alabama Homes.

The program calls for each recipient getting a $10,000 grant to put towards a fortified roof. There are several other requirements they must meet first, though. Only people in living Tuscaloosa or Pickens County can apply to this program. The owner has to certain income requirements. They must own the home and it must be their primary residence. It must be a site-built home and can’t be a mobile home. They also must have homeowner’s insurance that includes high wind coverage. Someone who meets all those qualifications could be eligible for getting a more weather-resistant roof on their home.

“The roof deck is sealed with what looks to be a big roll of tape. And so it protects it from an intrusion of water even if the shingles get blown off. The roof is attached with what we call ring shanked nails, which are much more difficult to remove. We also put nails every four inches instead of six inches, which is normal code,” according to Ellen Potts with Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.

The homeowner is responsible for any work required over that $10,000 grant. You can only apply by going online and filling out a questionnaire. You can do that by visiting this website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.