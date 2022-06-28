LawCall
Georgia man killed in multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 32-year-old Georgia man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident early Monday morning June 27, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Jonathan L. Lowe, 32, of Austell, Georgia, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash when he struck a concrete median barrier and his car overturned.

Lowe was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 20 near the 147 mile marker, approximately three miles southeast of Moody, in St. Clair County.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

