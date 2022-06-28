First Alert for another round of afternoon and evening storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We saw a lot of heavy rainfall in areas along and south of I-20/59 yesterday thanks to a stalled front across the area. We’ll have another opportunity to see additional storms fire up later today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible this morning. Most of the morning commute will end up mostly dry. Our best chance for storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the lower 70s. It remains a little muggy outside, and I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots this morning. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Areas that remain dry this afternoon could end up in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. I think the best chance for rain today will remain along and south of I-20/59. I think locations north and west of Birmingham may end up drier. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Just remember to go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.

Scattered Storms Possible Tomorrow: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry and cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that receive rainfall today. We will continue to hold on to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with temperatures approaching the upper 80s to near 90°F. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but not everyone will see rain. Rain chance will remain around 40%. The best chance for rain will likely occur along and south of I-20.

Next Big Thing: Models continue to show an unsettled weather pattern as we finish out the week. Rain chances will remain in the 50-60% category. Each day will be able to produce scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 80s each day with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. Storms that develop this week could contain heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. It’ll be muggy for the rest of the week. When you factor in the humidity, feels-like temperatures will likely feel like it is in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend Forecast: We will hold on to a wet pattern going into the weekend and continuing into Independence Day. One of the biggest question marks about the forecast is determining what will happen along the Texas coast this week. An area of low pressure could develop and produce heavy rainfall along the coast of Texas. One of our long-range models hint that the remnants of this low could drift into our area early next week enhancing our rain chances. Still too early to determine if it’ll impact us since it hasn’t formed yet. Storm chances will likely peak between noon and 7 PM each day. Hopefully the rain and storms will calm down just before fireworks for any Independence Day celebration.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring three systems in the Atlantic this morning. The first area to watch is in parts of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 30% chance for an area of low pressure to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. This system will likely produce heavy rainfall across southeast Texas this week. We will have to watch this system as it could enhance the moisture levels across the Southeast this weekend and early next week. The next system has been classified as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. If it becomes organized, it will likely become Bonnie. It is forecast to move into the Caribbean and impact Central America by Friday and Saturday of this week. Areas that could get impacted include Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting it could become a hurricane while traveling in the Caribbean. It will not have any impact on our forecast. The last system we are watching is right behind Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. It has a low chance of developing over the next five days. It could impact the Windward Islands by the end of the week producing showers and storms across that area.

