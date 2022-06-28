LawCall
Easy lemon cream pie

Easy lemon cream pie
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Easy Lemon Cream Pie by Southern Bite.

Prep Time

20 mins

Cook Time

10 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) deep dish prepared graham cracker crust

2 (14-ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, whisk together the condensed milk and sour cream. Once smooth, add the lemon juice. Whisk until smooth and thickened. Pour into the prepared pie crust. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes. Cool on the counter, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Once ready to serve, beat the cream and powdered sugar together until stiff peaks. Top the pie with the whipped cream and serve.

