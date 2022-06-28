Easy lemon cream pie
Easy Lemon Cream Pie by Southern Bite.
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
30 mins
Ingredients
1 (9-inch) deep dish prepared graham cracker crust
2 (14-ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup sour cream
3/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, whisk together the condensed milk and sour cream. Once smooth, add the lemon juice. Whisk until smooth and thickened. Pour into the prepared pie crust. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes. Cool on the counter, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
Once ready to serve, beat the cream and powdered sugar together until stiff peaks. Top the pie with the whipped cream and serve.