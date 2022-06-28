Cooling shelter to open during The World Games 2022 in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is information from the the City of Birmingham:

As the World Games 2022 converges upon Birmingham and establishes secure perimeters and security check points downtown, the City of Birmingham is joining with our area partners in offering an option of respite for our homeless citizens.

A cooling shelter will open for all who choose to access it from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from July 7-17 at the Eighth Avenue Fitness Center, located at 421 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., across from Parker High School. Sleeping cots, cool water and snacks will be provided.

In collaboration with One Roof, shelter is also provided by our ongoing partners: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.

The Compassion Project, located at 921 Second Ave. North, will offer day services that include three meals a day, medical and mental health services, entertainment and recreation.

