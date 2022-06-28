Car seat giveaway at Northport Fire Station Number One

Northport, Ala, (WBRC) - A car seat giveaway is planned at the Northport Fire Rescue for those who qualify. You’ll need to bring some identification and proof of Medicaid with you.

It’s set for Thursday, June 30, starting at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in front of the Number One fire station behind Northport City Hall.

One study by the National Highway Safety Board shows that more 300 children are saved every year in car crashes because they were properly buckled in their car seat. That’s the driving force behind the fire department teaming up with Safe Kit Tuscaloosa to give away free car seats.

“We’ve seen one that’s not been installed properly and one wasn’t being used at all with a child and then you see those ones and think ‘oh my goodness’ and the child is in the car seat and pretty much nothing is wrong with it. When you come out to the car seat site.. we’re not just going to install that car seat for you.. we’re gonna get in there and run you through the instruction manual, the actual car manual itself,” said Northport Battalion Chief Roger Potter.

Roger Potter says although this is a one day event, they’re making plans to do this twice a month. You have to make an appointment and that number is 205-469-1234.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.