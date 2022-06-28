LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Dental office fire in East Birmingham

Fire at Birmingham dental office
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews responded to a business fire Tuesday, June 28.

It started at Birmingham Eastern Family Dental Care in the 500 block of Red Lane Road around 3:50 p.m., according to BFRS.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

No word how the fire started.


CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
A missing child has been found and she is safe.
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert cancelled for 12-year-old Jefferson Co. girl
Interstate 65 northbound near the 278 mile-marker
Two lanes of I-65 NB closed in Jefferson County

Latest News

The Bowen family loses one son in a car crash while a second son fights for his life.
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, second in critical condition following car crash on Highway 280
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Deputies: Man accused of stealing ambulance in Jefferson County captured in Arizona
Shelby Co. woman accused of stealing from 2 Ala. nursing homes sentenced
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa will see direct link from The World Games