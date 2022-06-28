Dental office fire in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews responded to a business fire Tuesday, June 28.

It started at Birmingham Eastern Family Dental Care in the 500 block of Red Lane Road around 3:50 p.m., according to BFRS.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

No word how the fire started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.