Blue Alert issued for man who shot Hendersonville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for a man who shot a Hendersonville Police officer during a pursuit on Monday night.

TBI and Metro Police are looking for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards, who is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest. The Blue Alert clarifies he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hendersonville Police initiated a traffic stop just after 7:55 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. Metro Police said a Hendersonville officer called in a tag number on a black van and it did not match. The officer then tried to stop the van. Shortly after beginning the pursuit, someone inside the van began shooting at the officer.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.

Ring video showing the suspect wanted for shooting a Hendersonville Police officer on Monday evening. (Courtesy: Casey Walker)

Metro Police believe the suspect may have taken a pickup truck with the keys left inside near his last location. The truck was a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents. It is missing the front grill and has front bumper damage. The license plate is 88F-W55. If you see the truck, call 911.

A pickup truck with the keys left inside has been stolen from near the gunman's last known location. It is a white 2009 Chevy Silverado. It has multiple dents, is missing the front grill and has front bumper damage. TN tag 88F-W55. See it? Call 911. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2022

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Metro Police. Police said there was evidence of a bullet entering the officer’s car through the front windshield.

Multiple officers are in the area searching for the man. Metro Police said there will likely be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night.

Metro Police provide an update on the search for the suspect who shot a Hendersonville police officer and may have stolen a truck in Madison.

Samuel Edwards is 34 y/o, has brown hair, brown eyes.



He is 5’11” and weighs 160 lbs.



If you see Samuel Edwards, or this white Silverado with a missing grille, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/KSzfApCFRL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.