LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham police working to get illegal guns off the streets

(Unsplash)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the weekend, President Joe Biden signed a new gun violence bill that aims to tighten nationwide gun crime.

That new legislation will toughen background checks for young gun buyers. It will also try and keep firearms from people previously convicted of domestic violence.

The bill will also allow individual states to put in place a red flag law, that could help make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people they believe are dangerous. It’s all an effort to reduce gun violence nationwide, and Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond addressed gun crime in the city by saying they are working hard to get illegal guns off the streets locally.

Data shows the city’s murder rates are up 11.5% so far this year. This year, they have taken 973 guns, which is almost 400 less than last year.

“The number of guns that are on our streets today versus 10 to 12 years ago is just astronomical,” Thurmond said. “Citizens have to secure their weapons. A lot of the guns we get are stolen from vehicles and left in there unattended. That is a huge problem for us, so we see a lot of those guns used in crimes after they are stolen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Person killed after train hits car in West End
UPDATE: Man killed after Amtrak train hits car identified
Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks

Latest News

USFL talks expanding to other cities for future seasons
Will adoption increase post Roe v. Wade overturn?
Will adoption increase post Roe v. Wade overturn?
MDV truck and SUV accessories is one grant winner.
Magic City Match Grant Program boosting Black-owned business bottom line
Pelham PD command staff receives FBI-Trilogy Award
Pelham PD command staff receive FBI-Trilogy award