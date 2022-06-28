Birmingham Police, FBI work together to help solve 8 cold cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are hundreds of unsolved murders in Birmingham, and right now, eight victims are getting extra focus with the help of the FBI. Birmingham Police and the FBI announced a new partnership Monday.

The law enforcement organizations are working together to try to solve these cold cases.

Billboards, social media, and even more traditional media options like TV and print publications will be used in hopes of finding more information on each of the cold cases.

When introducing the initiative, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond stressed there was no particular reason why these eight cases were chosen. Still he hopes to bring justice to the victims’ families and believes the extra reward money and attention the FBI is bringing could be the difference between success and failure.

Chief Scott Thurmond said, “Crime Stoppers can usually only offer up to five thousand and so this is ten thousand per case and for them to just be able to pay for the advertising, the social media ads, the things with Lamar (billboards) it will be very beneficial we feel like.”

To provide information or tips you can call 1-800-call-FBI or the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1765.

