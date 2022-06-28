B’ham PD: Man seriously injured in shooting on Powderly Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue.

Police say a male victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

