B’ham PD: Man seriously injured in shooting on Powderly Ave.

Shooting investigation on Powderly Ave.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue.

Police say a male victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

