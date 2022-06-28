ALEA: ‘Be the G.O.A.T in your boat’ and wear your PFD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division anticipate seeing lots of folks on Alabama’s beautiful waterways for the 4th of July weekend.

Troopers said now is the time to remind everyone to be courteous, but most importantly be safe in the water.

“Our goal is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, fishermen, and others who visit our waters are able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Each year, our Agency joins law enforcement agencies across the nation in a safety initiative known as Operation Dry Water (ODW). This safety campaign is scheduled closely to every Fourth of July holiday in an effort to educate boaters on the dangers of boating under the influence and reduce the number of crashes on Alabama’s waterways.”

With this year’s Independence Day falling on a Monday, the holiday travel period will encompass the entire weekend, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1, and ending at midnight Monday, July 4.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division developed a new slogan to provide boaters with an easy and fun way to remember an extremely serious topic “Be the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) in Your Boat and wear your PFD.” PFD stands for Personal Flotation Device.

“We want everyone who decides to enjoy one of Alabama’s waterways this Fourth of July weekend to have the opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves. However, everyone’s excitement and enthusiasm must be partnered with preparation and responsibility. Recently, we have seen far too many tragic events on Alabama waterways, which is why our Agency is so dedicated and passionate about boater safety as well as education,” said ALEA’s Director of Public Safety Colonel Jimmy Helms. Chief Steve Thompson of ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division agreed and said, “Our goal is to ensure that everyone can have a safe experience while on an Alabama waterway. We will continue to focus on and share important information with citizens as well as the visitors who plan to celebrate Independence Day in our state. Our Marine Patrol Troopers will be using targeted enforcement tactics as they patrol across the state’s waterways this holiday weekend. If you are found operating a vessel under the influence, you will be arrested and taken to jail. There will be zero tolerance.”

Lastly, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would like to remind all boaters to keep a close eye on the weather and check for updates on weather conditions. You can click here for the WBRC First Alert weather update. If you encounter a summer storm over the holiday weekend, please be patient and avoid being on the water if any type of significant weather is in the area.

For additional information and boating safety tips, please visit www.alea.gov.

