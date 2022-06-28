Adoptions could rise after U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could see more children being put up for adoption in the coming months after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Local adoption agencies say they are prepared for whatever happens. Their goal is making sure children and mothers’ needs are met.

“I do believe that women are going to be wanting to find suitable families for their child. I don’t think we’re going to have a problem though finding families for those children,” Herbie Newell with Lifeline Children’s Services said.

Adoption providers like Lifeline Children Services in Birmingham are preparing to see an increase. Earlier this year, there were over 6,000 children in Alabama in foster care according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Even if adoptions go up, Newell believes the system is prepared to handle them.

“As a matter of fact at times, we’ve had more families willing to adopt than we’ve had children that needed to be adopted and so I don’t believe we’re going to find an issue of not having enough resources for these children,” Newell said.

Some adoption agencies around the country are currently looking at ways to get more funding and hiring additional staff to keep up with the possible higher demand in services. Newell says those in favor of life need to be helping any way they can.

“Now is the time to for us to be active in caring for women and children who are in need,” Newell said.

Lifeline also allows birth mothers to keep in touch with their children, even creating reunification opportunities. The local agency has offices in 16 states and is currently involved in over 24 countries. You can find more information on their website.

