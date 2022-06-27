Whatley Health Services offering free HIV testing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One agency is ready to help people make a difference when it comes to a disease affecting several West Alabama communities.

Monday June 27th is national HIV Testing Day. and folks working at Whatley Health Services want people in the Tuscaloosa area to know what their HIV status is. That’s why it’s offering a series of things to get people to come their main office in Tuscaloosa and get tested for HIV Test for free.

The annual Ready, Set, Prep Rally at Whatley Health Services starts later this afternoon. It’s going on from 2pm until 5pm at Whatley’s main office on MLK Junior Boulevard across from the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

Marquetta Campbell is Program Manager for Infectious Diseases at Whatley Health Services. She said they can offer people a range of services to help them manage HIV. But they must be willing to get tested and know what their status is first.

“We’re encouraging everyone to know their status. We’re encouraging everyone to come out and get more information about HIV prevention. We also hoping to reduce stigma in our community regarding HIV,” Campbell explained.

Vouchers for free food from Catch A Taste restaurant will be offered to the first 100 people who come in and get tested. There’s also going to be giveaways and live music.

