VCU: 2 men arrested for sex abuse charges involving children

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men face sexual abuse charges involving children out of Tuscaloosa County, according to investigators.

The Sexual Assault Section of The Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into an allegation of child sexual abuse involving an extended family.

Several victims were discovered, according to authorities.

Eric Cameron Englebert, 43, and Michael Ray Martin, 57, are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Englebert is charged with two counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 and one count of first-degree sodomy. He has a $300,000 cash bond.

Martin is charged with one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12. His bond is also $300,000.

Anyone who may have been a victim of either of these two suspects please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

