UAB’s Dr. Selwyn M. Vickers named President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, Senior Vice President for Medicine and Dean of the Heersink School of Medicine, has been has been named the next President and Chief Executive Officer Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), according to an MSK press release.

Vickers is an internationally recognized pancreatic cancer surgeon and researcher, a pioneer in cancer health disparities research, and an academic medical leader. MSK said the transition will occur in September 2022.

Vickers, 62, joins MSK from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he currently serves as Senior Vice President for Medicine and Dean of the Heersink School of Medicine. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of both the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance.

“Dr. Vickers is an extraordinary surgeon-scientist with a proven track record of success in leading complex academic medical centers, building innovative academic and research programs, and strengthening clinical care. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a passion for unlocking treatments and cures for cancer,” said Scott M. Stuart, Chair of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Boards of Trustees and Governing Trustees. “Dr. Vickers is a charismatic and compassionate leader who is uniquely qualified to shepherd this great organization into the future.”

At UAB, Vickers oversees a statewide network of hospitals and a $5.8 billion health system that includes the 8th largest hospital in United States, and a research enterprise of more than $350 million in federal research funding.

“For 135 years, MSK has set the standard for excellence in caring for patients and finding new treatments and cures for cancer, and it is arguably the world’s preeminent center for the training of the next generation of scientific and physician leaders,” said Vickers. “The basic science programs of the Sloan Kettering Institute have led the world in cancer discovery science and translational research, and I am confident that MSK is on the path to tackle one of the world’s greatest threats to life, cancer. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the pioneering researchers and dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff to build on MSK’s extraordinary legacy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.