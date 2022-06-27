UA step closer to serving alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders confirm alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be a real possibility starting this fall, and not only during football games but other athletic events as well. The news comes follows an agreement reached between the university and the city.

There are still hurdles to overcome including following all recommendations from the university’s legal department and applying for a liquor license.

A communications breakdown between UA and the city over a service fee flap back in February got resolved in June.

“It’s cool. It will probably help financially the university a little bit as long as you know they make everyone 21 that would be good but it’s an improvement I guess,” said one person on UA’s campus.

WBRC has confirmed the university has yet to apply for a liquor license, but could do so soon.

“It is a great first step,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

Part of the agreement earlier this month included UA providing scholarships for the children of Tuscaloosa police officers and firefighters and now there’s more:

“$250,000 which is guaranteed will go to our fire and police pension fund and probably estimating around $300,00 on sales taxes on the alcohol,” Tyner said.

Three hundred thousand dollars a year in alcohol sales taxes and the $250,000 dollars a year for 5 years for the pension fund, all this in lieu of the city providing police and fire protection on game days. Both sides see it as a ‘win-win.’

There is still plenty of time to work out kinks. Alabama’s first home game is set for September 3 against Utah State.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.