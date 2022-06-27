LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and second in Georgia.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson, James Giles and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 3-year-old was found dead inside the back of an SUV parked outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Georgia Sunday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the boy died from asphyxiation from being left in a hot vehicle.

“Just be aware. Just be aware. If you’re an adult, be responsible,” Coroner Buddy Bryan told WTVM. “The children are innocent. They can’t help themselves, and when you have a child that puts the responsibility on you.”

Bryan said the child’s grandmother realized he was missing around 8 p.m. The toddler, his grandmother and several other kids had been out and about all day and made several stops.

The family returned home around 5:30 p.m., but the toddler never got out of the SUV.

When the grandmother realized she had not seen the boy, she called the child’s uncle who was using the vehicle to make an ice cream run.

WTVM says that’s when the uncle found the 3-year-old in the third-row seat of a Nissan SUV parked in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Police say it is unclear if anyone will face charges for the boy’s death.

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and the second in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Person killed after train hits car in West End
UPDATE: Man killed after Amtrak train hits car identified
Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot, killed Saturday evening

Latest News

At least 11 people are dead and another 58 wounded in a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall in...
Ukraine: 11 dead, 58 wounded in mall airstrike
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Alberta gas station includes 1st EV charging stations in Tuscaloosa Co.
Consumer Reports: Do this to make your P2P payments safer