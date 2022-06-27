Tarrant officer, 2 suspects injured in crash following pursuit

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tarrant Police Officer and two suspects were injured when investigators said the suspects struck the officer’s patrol car at the end of a pursuit.

According to a Tarrant Police Facebook post, on June 26, 2022, at approximately 9:35 p.m., a pursuit initiated by the Vestavia Hills Police Department (“VPD”) entered Tarrant.

During the pursuit, officers said a Tarrant Police Department (“TPD”) patrol vehicle, occupied by an officer, was struck by the fleeing vehicle in the area of Pinson Street and East Lake Boulevard.

Both the TPD officer and the two suspects occupying the fleeing vehicle sustained injuries.

Officers said the TPD patrol vehicle was totaled in the crash.

