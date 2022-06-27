LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tarrant officer, 2 suspects injured in crash following pursuit

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tarrant Police Officer and two suspects were injured when investigators said the suspects struck the officer’s patrol car at the end of a pursuit.

According to a Tarrant Police Facebook post, on June 26, 2022, at approximately 9:35 p.m., a pursuit initiated by the Vestavia Hills Police Department (“VPD”) entered Tarrant.

During the pursuit, officers said a Tarrant Police Department (“TPD”) patrol vehicle, occupied by an officer, was struck by the fleeing vehicle in the area of Pinson Street and East Lake Boulevard.

Both the TPD officer and the two suspects occupying the fleeing vehicle sustained injuries.

Officers said the TPD patrol vehicle was totaled in the crash.


CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
Person killed after train hits car in West End
UPDATE: Man killed after Amtrak train hits car identified
Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot, killed Saturday evening

Latest News

Homewood woman found in pool; coroner calls death ‘unfortunate accident’
UAB’s Dr. Selwyn M. Vickers named President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
The shooting happened Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.
18-year-old shot and killed in Gate City
The victim has been identified as James Avery.
Motorcycle crash in Birmingham kills man from Pennsylvania