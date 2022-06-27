Pelham’s Fire on the Water annual fireworks show

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham’s Annual Fireworks Show at Oak Mountain State Park is planned for Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. The event is rain or shine.

Gates open at 7:00 a.m. and you can spend the day in the park. Both gates will close to the public at 7:00 p.m. SHARP.

Fireworks go off at 9:00 p.m.

Regular entrance fees apply on July 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the park will charge $15 per vehicle (Pelham residents will only be charged $10).

Flip Side Watersports will provide wake boarding entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will also be a DJ and food vendors.

We have beach volleyball, the treetop nature trail, playground, and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity. You can bring your own chairs/blankets for viewing the show, and you will be allowed to bring in your own coolers if you choose (no outside alcohol allowed). Park crews will have picnic tables available throughout the event area, and there are grills scattered throughout the park that are open to the public. Picnic tables and grills are first come first serve.

Parking for the event is available on Terrace Drive. Come early in the day for the best parking space.

Beer will be sold by park staff on the Terrace from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The City of Pelham Paramedics and PD, Park Rangers, and DCNR Game Wardens will be on site for the event to ensure public safety.

The office staff can help you find an alternative hike for your visit on July 3rd. You can reach them at 205-620-2520!

