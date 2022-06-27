LawCall
Motorcycle crash in Birmingham kills man from Pennsylvania

The victim has been identified as James Avery.
The victim has been identified as James Avery.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pennsylvania man lost his life in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Birmingham.


Authorities say Jamie Dennis Avery, 46, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was on a motorcycle traveling south on Old Mulga Loop Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit an embankment on the side of the roadway.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

