Motorcycle crash in Birmingham kills man from Pennsylvania

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pennsylvania man lost his life in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Birmingham.

Authorities say Jamie Dennis Avery, 46, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was on a motorcycle traveling south on Old Mulga Loop Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit an embankment on the side of the roadway.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

