Man killed in apartment fire in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after an apartment fire in Hanceville.

Officials say this happened at the Autumnwood Apartments. The victim has been identified at 67-year-old Gary Holmes.

So far no word on what caused this fire.

