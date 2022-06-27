LawCall
Lunch with Lynden: Meet Fraser Ellard, Barons left-handed pitcher.

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During a busy baseball season, left handed pitcher, Fraser Ellard, likes to find spots to relax - lately at Railroad Park.

“So I will grab myself a cup of coffee, go sketch birds or plants, it’s a peaceful get away in the heart of industrial Birmingham,” Ellard said.

Quiet time is even more of a luxury when you grow up one of 12 kids.

So with 12 siblings some things are just done differently - for example, household chores.

“We had to be in charge of a meal once a week that would rotate, so like you would be in charge of breakfast, lunch and dinner, and you would also be in charge of an area whether that’s living room, kitchen whatever you had to keep that clean as well,” Ellard said.

Ellard says that structure helped him succeed athletically and academically. Plus he has a built-in fan club as he starts his pro career!

“One of the most freeing things for me is to be able whether its after a game or off-day is to call one of my siblings and say ‘hey how’s it going,’” Ellard said.

It’s been nine years since the whole family was together, but lucky for Ellard, home base is Georgia, so mom makes as many trips as she can to the Magic City.

“So Fourth of July week, she’s going to come, and my aunt who is a big part of my life is going to come and watch the game,” Ellard said.

Barons are home for the Fourth of July. They take on the Tennessee Smokies.

