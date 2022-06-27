Homewood woman found in pool; coroner calls death ‘unfortunate accident’

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After friends reported her missing, a 69-year-old Homewood woman was found at the bottom of a pool, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said Judy Morrison’s friends notified the Homewood Police Department of a possible missing person after not being able to locate her.

Before officers arrived, the coroner said friends found Morrison at the bottom of a pool on Kenilworth Drive on June 25, 2022.

An autopsy performed on June 26, 2022, found no indications of foul play and the death is believed to be an unfortunate accident.

The Homewood Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

