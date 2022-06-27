LawCall
Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said a gunman opened fire on the drive-thru window at Popeyes on Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of a white Nissan Sentra and shot into the restaurant on St. Stephens Road around 8:38 p.m. Two employees inside were wounded. Investigators did not reveal details about their conditions.

Police said they don’t know the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 251-452-2211.

