Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium yellow squash, sliced

2 medium zucchinis, sliced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

1 small red onion, sliced

1 pound asparagus, tough ends cut off

4 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1/4 cup crumbled bacon pieces

1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt/Pepper to taste

Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, your favorite brand

Directions:

1. Preheat a stovetop or outdoor grill to 400° F.

2. Place vegetables on a large plate or cutting board, and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle vegetables with garlic powder, and salt & pepper. Toss to coat.

3. Cook the vegetables for about 5-6 minutes, or until they become charred and softened to your liking. Depending on the size of your grill, you may need to grill the vegetables in batches.

4. Once the vegetables are done, remove them from the grill and let cool.

5. To arrange the salad: Spread the romaine lettuce onto a large platter. Add the grilled vegetables on top of the lettuce followed by the bacon pieces and blue cheese crumbles.

6. Drizzle with the Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and serve just slightly warm or at room temperature.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.