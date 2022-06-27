GBHS pushing for Birmingham pet licensing program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society hopes to diminish the stray population in Birmingham with a new program.

It’s no secret that stray animals can be found wandering around the city. They can cause an overabundance of pets held inside local shelters.

GBHS has a large number of pets for adoption right now, many of them being strays.

When asked why there are so many animals roaming the streets, Ivana Sullivan with GBHS says she believes it’s because there’s no pet licensing program set in place.

That would require every pet owner to pay a licensing fee to register the pet and if the animal is not spayed or neutered, then the fee is higher.

Sullivan says this encourages owners to not only become more responsible, but also have their pets fixed.

She adds when the City of Huntsville started a similar program, they noticed a big drop in the stray population.

This would also help relieve GBHS and the numerous strays wandering the streets.

“It’d be amazing to the shelter because we could focus so much on finding new homes for the animals, helping animals in disaster situations,” said Sullivan. “We do a lot of work besides adoption and that would really open up a lot more possibilities for these guys.”

Sullivan says they’ve been mentioning the program to the City of Birmingham and they’re hoping to get one here soon.

