First Alert for scattered storms every day this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! The good news about this upcoming week is that temperatures will end up closer to average. We will also have better opportunities to see some beneficial rainfall. We are starting out the morning mostly cloudy and mostly dry on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. A few showers are possible this morning thanks to a weak cold front that is moving into Central Alabama. This front will likely stall across the area over the next several days giving us opportunities to see scattered showers and storms. Temperatures this morning remain warm with most of us in the low to mid 70s. It remains a little muggy. We are expecting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph. Rain chances today are up to 50%. Not everyone will see rain today as it will be scattered and random. Any storm that forms today has the potential to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. I think the best coverage to see storms today will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Thanks to more cloud cover and a better chance for rain, heat index values will end up cooler with values in the mid to upper 90s.

Next Big Thing: A stalled boundary will help to produce scattered showers and storms all week long. If you don’t see rain today, you might see some tomorrow! Storms that develop over the week will likely increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will stay in the 40-60% range this week. Additional cloud cover and rain chances will keep our high temperatures at or near average for late June. High temperatures this week are forecast to stay in the upper 80s with overnight temperatures cooling into the lower 70s. I am not forecasting dangerous heat index values this week thanks to this unsettled weather pattern. Rainfall totals could add up to around one to three inches over the next five to seven days. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. It will let you know if lightning or heavy rain is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend will remain warm and unsettled. Temperatures will likely warm into the upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances this weekend is forecast to remain in the 40-50% range. Humidity levels will remain elevated so the feels like temperatures will likely continue to climb into the mid to upper 90s. I’m sure we’ll have several spots celebrating Independence Day over the weekend. Rain chances should dissipate after sunset, so hopefully celebrations will be good to go for weekend fireworks.

Tropical Update: The tropics are beginning to ramp up as we finish out June. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring three areas for possible tropical development. The system closer to home is along the Gulf Coast. A stalled cold front could produce an area of low pressure near the Texas and Louisiana coast this week. Development remains low, but heavy rainfall and stormy conditions will be likely along the Gulf Coast. The other two systems remain well out in the Atlantic. The area of low pressure designated as 94L in the Central Atlantic has a high chance for tropical development. It will likely move into the Caribbean by the middle of the week and impact Central America by this upcoming weekend. The last system we are watching is right behind 94L. It has a low chance of developing over the next five days. It is forecast to move to the west-northwest and possibly impact the Leeward Islands by this weekend. Next names up on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane list are Bonnie and Colin.

