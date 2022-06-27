LawCall
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Jefferson Co. girl believed to be in danger

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Daisha Pettus.
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Daisha Pettus.(Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Daisha Pettus.

Police say Daisha is believed to be in danger. She is described as a 5′3″ Black female with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 110 pounds.

She was last seen on June 27, 2022, around 7 a.m. in the area of 48th Street in Fairfield, Alabama. Daisha was wearing an orange jumpsuit, a wig, and black and green braids, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Daisha Pettus, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.

Alberta gas station includes 1st EV charging stations in Tuscaloosa Co.