Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after a child was found dead in a vehicle at a Columbus restaurant, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road. Officials said the child was three years old.

No further details have been confirmed.

