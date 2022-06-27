LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after a child was found dead in a vehicle at a Columbus restaurant, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road. Officials said the child was three years old.

No further details have been confirmed.

News Leader 9 will provide more information on-air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot, killed Saturday evening

Latest News

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Ensley
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Ensley
Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard
Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is pushing for a pet licensing program to help with strays.
GBHS pushing for Birmingham pet licensing program
Program could help pets find homes
Program could help pets find homes