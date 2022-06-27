Bryant Vincent officially named UAB Football interim head coach for 2022 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Current Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bryant Vincent has been named the Interim Head Coach of the UAB Football program for the 2022 season.

The announcement by UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram follows news that Bill Clark is stepping down.

Vincent enters his sixth season at UAB and has helped lead the Blazers to two Conference USA Championships and two bowl game victories during his tenure. Vincent was the Offensive Coordinator at UAB in 2014 for one season before returning to the Blazers in 2018.

The 2018 team finished 11-3 overall and set 21 offensive records, highlighted by total points (418), total touchdowns (53), rushing touchdowns (32), total yards (5,680) and rushing yards (2,818).

“For Bill Clark to recommend me as Interim Head Coach is the compliment of a lifetime. It is one that I don’t take lightly and I’m very appreciative that Director of Athletics Mark Ingram has given me this opportunity,” Vincent said. “Bill Clark is UAB Football. What he has done as a football coach is truly remarkable. As great of a coach that he is, he’s an even a better man, husband, father and leader.

“I am honored to lead this football team. The foundation is in place and the standard remains the same. We will continue to compete on a national level and this team is excited about making another run at the Conference USA Championship. This is the time for the UAB Football family to come together like never before.”

Vincent assumed the role of Interim Head Coach on Friday, June 24, 2022.

“We are thankful for the tremendous job Bill Clark has done leading our program through unprecedented times; we certainly wish him well and hope that he has a full recovery,” said UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “After meeting with Coach Bryant Vincent, our team and staff over the last few days, and in consultation with President Ray Watts and the UA System Board of Trustees, we have asked Coach Vincent to serve as our Interim Head Coach. He is well-respected by our players and staff and has the full support of our athletics administration and university leadership. UAB will perform a national coaching search at the conclusion of the season, but right now our focus is on the present and getting this tremendous team ready to make another run at a Conference USA Championship.”

